Shivsena leader Sanjay Raut: Ajit Pawar was blackmailed to support BJP

Shivsena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that it will soon be exposed how NCP’s Ajit Pawar was blackmailed to back Devendra Fadnavis led BJP,to form an instant alliance and said Ajit Pawar will return to NCP soon.

The NCP leader Dhananjay Munde who defeated his cousin, BJP’s Pankaja Munde in Parli, will also return to NCP.Dhananjay is said to support Ajit for backing an allaince with BJP.Munde who was in contact with Fadnavis had gone ‘out of reach’ and his phone is switched off.

Denouncing the early morning swearing in ceremony of CM Devendra Fadnavis together with Dy. CM Ajit Pawar ,Sanjay Raut said it is pure evil and like all evils it was done in the cover of darkness.