Sitaram Yechury and Rahul Gandhi to face trial in defamation case filed by RSS

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi will have to face defamation case filed by RSS in the court. The plea submitted by both leaders to dismiss the defamation case has been rejected by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai.

The defamation case has been filed by RSS activist and lawyer Dhritiman Joshi. He filed defamation case against both the leaders for allegedly linking the RSS to the murder of journalist and intellectual Gauri Lankesh. Joshi accused that with in 24 hours of Gauri’s death Rahul Gandhi tol that RSS and BJP is behind the murder. Yechuri also said that it was RSS people and RSS ideology has killed Gauri.

The court will be hearing the case next on January 6. The two leaders must now face the trial in court. In July, both Rahul Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury plead ‘not guilty’ to the defamation case, after which the court granted them bail.

In the application filed in the court Rahul Gandhi argued that it is wrong to club the cases against him and Yechury.