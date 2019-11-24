Teacher rapes 6-year-old girl at school toilet

A private school teacher in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl student, police said on Sunday.

According to Circle Officer (CO) Omprakash, “A teacher of a private school in a village located within the Tindwari police station limits has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old student. The girl has been sent for a medical examination.”

The incident occurred on Friday, the police said, adding that a case was registered on the basis of a complaint from the girl’s mother on Saturday.

The teacher, a distant relative of the girl, asked her and her younger brother to stay back after the classes, saying he would give them tuition. Subsequently, he sent the girl’s brother to a shop to buy toffees and allegedly raped her in the school toilet.