Two former ministers among 10 leaders expelled by Congress

Congress’s Uttar Pradesh unit on Sunday expelled 10 of its senior leaders, including two former state ministers, for a period of six years for allegedly tarnishing the party’s image and opposing its leadership’s decisions at public forums.The leaders were expelled from the primary membership of the Congress, a member of the party’s disciplinary committee Imran Masood said in a statement.

Former UP ministers Ramkrishna Dwivedi and Satyadev Tripathi, Siraj Mehdi (former MLC), Santosh Singh (former MP), Bhoodhar Narayan Mishra (former MLA), Vinod Chaudhary (former MLA), Nek Chandra Pandey (former MLA), Swayam Prakash Goswami (former chairman of the Youth Congress) and senior leader Sanjeev Singh were expelled, it said.

These leaders are accused of opposing the decisions of the party leadership at public forums and tarnishing the image of the party, according to the statement.

“A notice was issued to 11 leaders on Thursday and a reply was sought in the next 24 hours. Barring former MLA Hafiz Mohammad Umar, no one submitted their reply,” Mr Masood said.