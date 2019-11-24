Udhav Thackeray on Maharashtra govt formation ,”This is BJP’s furgical strike”

Launching a scathing attack on BJP ,Sena supremo Udhav Thackeray denounced the formation of an instance government early morning on Saturday by BJP and a faction of NCP under Ajit Pawar and termed it a ‘furgical strike’ of BJP. He termed the move as dirty politics of BJP and drew parallels to the formation of Haryana government to Maharashtra govt.

“Like in the case of a surgical strike on Pakistan they had called a cabinet meeting, today also they called another to conduct a ‘furgical’ strike today. Shiv Sena does whatever it does openly while you sabotage. Here too, they have done exactly what they did in Haryana with the Congress,” Thackeray told the media on Saturday.