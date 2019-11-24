Woman gives birth to boy with 2 heads, 3 hands ; pics goes viral

A woman gave birth to a boy with two heads and three hands at a village in Ganjbasoda area in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district on Sunday.The doctors at the Vidisha district hospital reported that only one heart was visible of the newborn, which also has two palms on one hand.

The baby born to 21-year-old Babita Ahirwar, a resident of Ganjbasoda area, is currently under intensive treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.This is the first child of Babita Ahirwar, who was married a year and a half ago.The baby boy is currently under observation in the Intensive Care Unit.