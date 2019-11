21 year old Mayank Pratap Singh had crossed all hurdles to create history for becoming the youngest judge in Rajasthan. He had cleared Rajasthan Judicial Services Exam for which the age limit was reduced to 21 years in Juanuary.Earlier the minimum age to take the test was 23 years.

Mayank is a resident of Mansarovar, he completed his five-year law from Rajasthan University this April and was preparing to join the judicial services