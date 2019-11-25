5G subscription in India to become available soon : Report

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson on Monday said that 5G subscriptions in India will only available in 2022, against its previous estimate that the 5G deployment and initial commercial availability would take place in 2020.5G subscriptions will represent 11 percent of mobile subscriptions at the end of 2025, Ericsson said.

The report comes at a time when India’s private telcos are going through a severe financial stress and may not be in a situation to participate in the upcoming 5G auction.The Indian government is planning to auction spectrum, including 5G airwaves within this fiscal year. However, ET recently reported that spectrum auction, which requires a high level of investment, seems unlikely this fiscal year, due to the financial situation of telcos like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Limited.

Ericsson, in its mobility report, said that India’s 4G LTE subscriptions will reach 150 million by the end of 2019 to pass GSM/EDGE as the dominant technology. LTE is expected to represent 80% of India’s mobile subscriptions by the end of 2025, driven by rapid network transformation.India’s mobile broadband technologies will account for 57 percent of overall mobile subscriptions at the end of the year, and the share of smartphone subscriptions is expected to have increased from 48 percent to 54 percent, Ericsson said.