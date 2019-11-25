DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Adamant teen girl sits on road side demanding getting married to her love,”Will not move till getting married to him”

Nov 25, 2019, 10:45 am IST
An adamant teenage girl stirred a storm in the village of Hamirpur,Uttar Pradesh. She sat on the road side demanding to marry the boy not conciding to requests and advice of village elders.

Police arrived at the site which got crowded by then and took the girl and summoned her parents to police station.The matter unfurled that the girl had eloped with the boy two days ago and parents found and took the girl to their home.She was kept in close watch and the girl fled again and sat in raod side dharna.

The station in-charge Manoj Shukla took the counselor’s role and some how made the girl leave with her family.Meanwhile the lover boy is missing and police is in search for him.

