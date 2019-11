NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who recently pulled a midnight stunner with the BJP and was appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, has been given a clean chit in the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam.

Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) file of inquiry against Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Vidarbha irrigation scam closed, CNN News18 has reported.

The move comes amid an intense political storm brewing in Maharashtra.