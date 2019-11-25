American Music Awards : Taylor Swift breaks Michael Jackson’s record

Singer Taylor Swift has won six awards at this year’s American Music Awards (AMA), taking her all-time total to 29. With this, Taylor surpasses the record of late pop king Michael Jackson’s record of 24.

The 29-year-old star was honoured with the prestigious artist of the decade and artist of the year accolades, as well as favourite artist – adult contemporary, favourite album – pop/rock for ‘Lover’, favourite music video for ‘You need to calm down’, and favourite female artist – pop/rock, reports metro.co.uk.

Swift has been embroiled in a high-profile feud with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta. She has earlier revealed that they are preventing her from using her old music for the award show and a Netflix documentary.

While accepting the awards, Swift said: “The last year of my life has had some of the most amazing times and also some of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life and not a lot of them are things that haven’t been public.And I wanted to thank you so much for being the thing that has been a constant in my life.