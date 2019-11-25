BJP candidate thrashed by Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal : Watch Video

BJP leader Joy Prakash Majumdar, who is the party’s candidate for Karimpur bypolls, was brutally thrashed by alleged Trinamool Congress workers on Monday. Majumdar was reportedly visiting a polling booth in the constituency’s Ghiaghat area when the incident took place. The state is witnessing crucial bypolls today, which are seen as the litmus test for both the BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress. Following the incident, BJP leader Mukul Roy wrote to the Election Commission for immediate intervention in bypolls in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj assembly seats. The letter also states, “Today 50 TMC goons surrounded, kicked and pushed BJP’s Joy Prakash Majumdar. Demand immediate removal of SP and Additional SP “.

#WATCH West Bengal BJP Vice President and candidate for Karimpur bypoll, Joy Prakash Majumdar manhandled and kicked allegedly by TMC workers as voting is underway in the constituency. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/Vpb5s14M5A — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019