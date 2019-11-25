“Congress used Maoists for politics”,says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the previous Congress governments at the Centre and in Jharkhand and its alliance partners, accusing it of using the Maoists for their politics.

Addressing a poll meeting in Gumla, Modi said, “Previously the Congress and its alliance governments at the Centre or in the state had a flawed policy to deal with the Maoist problem.”

He said the intention of the previous governments were also flawed as they used Maoists for their politics and then on the other hand they used to show that they were fighting against the Maoists.

Highlighting the works of the BJP government in the state in the last five years, the Prime Minister said, “In last five years, the BJP government at the Centre and the state have taken steps to solve this problem with complete coordination. We have also made efforts to bring such youths, who joined the Maoist groups to come back to the mainstream,” he said.

Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP in the state, Modi said that “on November 30, when you will once again vote for the lotus (BJP election symbol) for the next five years, I am confident that the backbone of the Moaist movement will be completely broken and an era of development will be ushered in the state.”