Facebook, Instagram to block sexual content soon

Facebook and its photo-sharing platform Instagram will introduce a policy change in the beginning of the next year, which will hide suggestive advertisements and images for users below 18 years.

As part of the policy change, the social networking giant will bar several types of sexually explicit content for users across the globe. Teenagers would be barred from viewing sexualised adverts, fictional depictions of sex and artistic portrayals of nudity or sexual acts, the Daily Mail reported on Monday quoting The Telegraph.