Fall season in Congress? Imarti Devi follows Jyotiraditya Scindia in changing Congress identity from Twitter

Madhyapradesh senior Congress leader and former general Secretary of All India Congress party Jyotiraditya Scindia had removed his Congress identity from his Twitter account.

He had changed his profile info as a social worker and Cricket enthusiast.Earlier the profile described as Congress general Secretary and cabinet minister MP. The move is widely seen as an indicator of widening rift between Scindia and Congress High command.Following Scndia another congress leader Imarti Devi also had changed her profile info realting her Congress in Twitter .

Mean while rubbishing the rumours Scindia said the profile was just shortened taking account of his followers and it has nothing to do with politics.