Govt launches helpline number for reporting corruption complaints

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched 14400, a citizen helpline number meant to enable people to complain about graft in government departments.The chief minister made the first call on the occasion to the call centre and enquired about its functioning.

He said citizens could directly call the helpline and lodge a complaint against corruption in any government department.He said all complaints would be investigated in 15 to 30 days and required action taken.

Jagan, who has been focusing on eliminating graft since he took over the reins in the state, has said the fight against corruption should be taken aggressively.He has also said he would personally monitor the complaints on corruption and also the action taken on them.