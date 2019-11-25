Hong Kong:Pro-democracy party wins landslide victory in huge set back to Carrie Lam

Local municipal elections in Hong Kong gave a clear landslide victory to Pro-democracy party with city leader Carrie Lam suffering a set back for her handling of violent riots rattling Hong Kong for 6 months.

Wu Chi-wai, leader of the city’s biggest pro-democracy party, said on Monday that the bloc swept nearly 90% of 452 district council seats, which will help it take unprecedented control of 17 out of 18 district councils. The results were based on official tallies announced by election officials.

The result of Sunday’s elections could force the central government in Beijing to rethink how to handle the unrest, which is now in its sixth month. The district councils have little power, but the vote became a referendum on public support for the protests.