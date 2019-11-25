K-Pop singer Goo Hara found dead ; her last Instagram post goes viral

K-pop singer Goo Hara was found dead at her home on Sunday in Seoul, South Korea. The 28-year-old singer was a former member of the girl band Kara from 2008 to 2015.

According to multiple reports, the reason behind Hara’s death is still unknown and police have not yet confirmed if the singer committed suicide. Seoul police said that Goo was found dead around 6 pm.

Before her death, Goo Hara had taken to her Instagram to post a selfie of her lying on her bed with the caption, “Goodnight.”