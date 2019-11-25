Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis releases Rs 5,380 crore for farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday sanctioned Rs 5,380 crore for the unseasonal rain affected farmers from the Contingency Fund amid the uncertainty over the future of his government. In a statement put out on twitter, the office of the Maharashtra Chief Minister said, “CM Devendra Fadnavis sanctions another â‚¹5380 crore from Maharashtra Contingency Fund to give relief to unseasonal rain affected farmers.”

The decision was taken after a meeting between Fadnavis and his foe-turned-friend deputy Ajit Pawar on Sunday. During the meeting, the two leaders had discussed on various measures for additional support and assistance to unseasonal rain affected farmers. After taking oath as the chief minister in the early hours on Saturday, Fadnavis did his first signature on a CM Relief Fund cheque, which was handed over to Dadar resident Kusum Vengurlekar.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra for the first second time on Saturday after NCP rebel Ajit Pawar offered the BJP support of 54 NCP MLAs. In exchange of the support, Ajit Pawar, whome Fadnavis had vowed to put in jail, was given the post of deputy chief minister.