Pakistan PM Imran Khan compares Lahore to Delhi

Lahore’s air pollution has reached the worst possible levels, “a silent killer” just like in the India’s capital New Delhi, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said.“The air in Lahore is not breathable and the conditions of the city are hazardous for both old and young,” he said. “We do not even know how many people have been affected by it,” he remarked.

“We used to think that Delhi was the most polluted city” he said and rued that Lahore has also reached a similar level.

Launching the Clean Green Pakistan Index in Islamabad on Monday, he said his government remains fully focused on its commitment to improve the deteriorating environmental condition across the country.

He said that air pollution in Lahore has reached to the worst possible extent, terming it “a silent murder”.

Imran said that this was because “no one thought what we had to do” adding that “we have been cutting our trees and in the last 10 years over 70 per cent of Lahore’s city has been deforested.”“We ruined our rivers by disposing off our sewage in it,” said Imran.