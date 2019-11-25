Rahul Gandhi attends Lok sabha: Rejects question hour saying,”Democracy is murdered,No question in it”

The Maharashtra politics high drama had its effect on both houses of Parliament today.Parliament is adjourned till afternoon following protests made by opposition near to speakers dias.

Congress MPs Hybi Eaden and TN Pratapan held a big poster with ‘Murder of Democracy’ written in it and waived it near to speakers dias.There was a scuffle between Hybi Eaden and house marshalls which led immediate adjournment of parliament proceedings.

Earlier during question hour,Lok sabha speaker Om Bidla invited Rahul Gandhi in question hour for raising query on students of SC/ST category. Rahul Gandhi replied to the invitation saying there is no question that Democracy is being murdered in Maharashtra.It does’nt make any difference in me asking questions”, he said.

Speaker Om Bidla warned MPs Hybi Eaden and TN Pratapan to stop waiving the ‘murder of Democracy’ poster in the house.Later he ordered house marshals to expel the Congress leaders from the house which created a scuffle.The house was dismissed till afternoon following the scuffle.