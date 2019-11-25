Salman Khan may quit BigBoss 13 mid way, reasons not revealed

The ‘Big Boss’ in the house Salman Khan may soon quit the 13 th season of the show mid way.The popular TV show always creates news with contestants fighting each other and at times creates sizzling romance sessions which gives a candid feel to the audience. Salman also have a heavy hand for the success of the show with his quick wits and temperament which is quite entertaining to his fans.

There were insider reports that the 13 season of Big Boss may be extended for 5 weeks in the house.But Big Boss fans are distressed hearing Salman may not be featured in the extended session.The reason for Salaman’s not continuing in the house is not revealed, but it is said that Salman who is currently on his new project ‘Radhey-your most wanted bhai’ want his full dedication to the movie.The dates are fixed and the star cast are also given time allotments.