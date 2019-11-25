Supreme court roasts Chief secretaries of Punjab and Haryana for Delhi pollution,Turns to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta”Kill all people in one go with explosives, Delhi is worst than hell”

Supreme Court today roasted Chief secrtaries of adjaecent states of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana for not taking effective steps to curb stubble burning which is blamed by the AAP govt as the major cause of air pollution.The apex court questioned the officials for the measures taken and why the court ruling was not implemented.The court observed that despite the order to stop stubble burning it has increased this year and this proves ineffectiveness of government.

Then the Court turned to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and said that Delhiites life expectancy is reduced by gas chamber like environment and the capital is worst than hell.The court summed up its scorn over the inefficiency of machinery making the statement”It is better to kill them all in one go, get explosives in 15 bags at one go. Why should people suffer all this? In Delhi blame game is going on, I am literally shocked”.