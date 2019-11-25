Swastika symbol scribbled on inner wall of Edmonton Police station,London

A suspected far-right sympathiser is feared at large in the Metropolitan police, having got away with scrawling a swastika in a secure area of a police station, the Guardian has learned.

The hate crime was not made public by Britain’s largest force at the time and the culprit has not been caught.

The swastika was found in February drawn on an inside wall at Edmonton police station in Enfield, north London, in an area only accessible to officers and staff.