Tesla’s new futuristic electric pickup truck received 146,000 orders just after its launch,revealed its CEO Elon Musk.

The Tesla CEO tweeted Saturday that the company received 146,000 orders for the wedge-shaped “Cybertruck” since its unveiling Thursday night.

Musk said 17 per cent of the orders are for the single-motor model, 42% are for the dual-motor version and 41 per cent are for the tri-motor model.