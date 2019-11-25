Unnao rape victims witness alleges murder attempt as truck hits the car

An eyewitness to the alleged murder attempt on the Unnao teen who has accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her has claimed a bid on his own life on Friday afternoon.

Awadhesh Pratap Singh, resident of village Gaura-Katherwa in Unnao, says the attack followed the same pattern of truck hitting car on a highway, reversing and speeding in for a second hit. He says he and his companion had jumped out of their car and run away before the second hit.

Awadhesh, former pramukh of Nawabganj block, has told police he had seen the June 28 attempt on the 19-year-old rape complainant that critically injured her and her lawyer and killed two of her aunts.