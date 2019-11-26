DH Latest NewsNEWSIndiaJobsBusinessLife Style

12 year old Hyderabad boy gets job as Data scientist in software company

Nov 26, 2019, 09:24 pm IST
Sidharth Srivastav Pillai

A 12-year-old Hyderabad boy was selected by a reputed software company, Montage software solutions for the post of a Data scientist. Sidharth Srivastav Pillai is a 7th grader from Chaithanya school and credits his father for his accomplishment.

” I am 12 years old and works as a data scientist in Montage software solutions. I regard Tanmay Bakshi as my role model as he started working with Google at a very young age and is striving to spread awareness of artificial intelligence revolution to the world”, Sidharth said.

