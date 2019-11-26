Shah Rukh Khan to proudec ‘Bob Biswas’ starring Abhishek Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan to produce a film starring Abhishek bachchan. The film titled ‘Bob Biswas’ will be bank rolled jointly by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production of Sujoy Ghosh. Red Chillies’ last collaboration with Sujoy Ghosh, ‘BADLA’ was a huge box-office success.

A fictional character from Kahaani (2012) – ‘Bob Biswas’, is a poker-faced contract killer who instantly entered cinema folklore by capturing the imagination of many viewers. The film will be directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.Bob Biswas will be Diya’s directorial debut in a feature film.Her previous short film was chosen for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Bob Biswas will be produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma, the film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie is slated to go on floors in early 2020 and will release in the same year.