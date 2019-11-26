Udhav Thackeray unanimously elected chief of Aghada alliance,Govt probably in December 1

Shivsena chief Udhav Thackeray was unanimously elected as the chief of NCP-Shivsena-Congress ‘Aghada’ alliance. The alliance meeting was held at the hotel ‘Trident’ on the eve of November 26. Udhav Thackeray came to the Trident accompanied by his wife Rashmi and Aditya and Tejas Thackeray his two sons.

The swearing-in ceremony of the alliance govt would take place in Shivaji park on December 1 st. The mushroom govt formed by Fadnavis in a political coupe three days ago resigned soon after the Supreme court ruling directing his govt to face floor test tomorrow on November 27. The resignation of the govt before withstanding floor test trial clearly indicates that the govt lacked the backing of 148 MLAs as claimed earlier.

Shivsena leader Sanjay Raut said that Udhav Thackeray will lead the govt for 5 years.