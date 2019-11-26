50 year old farmer dies of electric shock from irrigation motor

Bhopal: A 50-year-old died of electric shock after he came into contact with an irrigation motor at his farms at Nazeerabad village under Nazeerabad police station area on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased Hazarilal Ahirwar was electrocuted after he came into contact with the motor when he went to irrigate his farm. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment.

Police were informed and on the receipt of the information, a police team reached the spot and started the investigation. After the preliminary investigation, the body was sent for post-mortem. The police have registered a case under section 174 of the IPC.