‘5G’ subscription will be launched in India soon

A report released by the Swedish telecom network giant Ericsson claimed that the next generation 5G services will be launched in India by 2022, with users representing only 11% of total mobile subscriptions in the country by the end of 2025. This was informed by the company in its annual mobility report.

“As the transformation toward more advanced technologies continues in India, LTE is forecast to represent 80% of mobile subscriptions by the end of 2025. 5G subscriptions are expected to become available in 2022 and will represent 11% of mobile subscriptions at the end of 2025,” said in Ericsson Mobility Report (EMR).

The report estimates 5G to have 2.6 billion subscriptions covering up to 65% of the world’s population and generating 45% of the world’s total mobile data traffic by 2025. The report estimates average consumption in India, Nepal and Bhutan per smartphone to be at 13.6 GB.

Total mobile data traffic is expected to triple in India, reaching 22 exabytes (EB) per month, driven by high growth in the number of smartphone users and an increase in average usage per smartphone, said the report. One EB is equivalent to one billion gigabytes (GB).

According to the EMR, 2G connections in the country are expected to drop to 7.3% by 2025 from 42% this year and 3G is expected to reduce to 1.3% in 2025 from 8.8% at present.