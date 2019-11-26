70 th Constitution day, PM Modi hails Ambedkar at Parliaments Central hall, says Secularism is the heart of India

PM Modi in a commemorative speech marking the 70 th constitution day of India said the constitution is the most sacred book for an Indian and affirmed that secularism is the heart of India. He hailed Dr.BR Ambedkar the sculpture of the Indian constitution.PM Modi reminded that the most important aspect of the Indian constitution is that it refers to rights as well as duties for its citizens.

The opposition parties-Congress, Left parties, NCP, TMC, RJD, TDP, Shiv Sena, and DMK jointly boycotted the Constitution day function and gathered around Ambedkar statue in Parliament premises. They protested by reading the constitution together at the footsteps of the Ambedkar statue. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said Modi govt had no right to observe Constitution day as the government is murdering democracy in the nation.