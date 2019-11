Actress Pooja Hegde’s new photoshoot has been rocking internet. The pretty actress looks stunning in the photoshoot.

Pooja Hegde is an Indian model and actress who mainly acts in Telugu and Hindi films. Pooja Hegde is the second runner up at the Miss Universe India 2010.

Pooja Hegde debuted through Tamil film ‘Mugamoodi’ directed by Mysskin. The film was released in 2012. She also played the lead role in Hritik Roshan starrer ‘Mohenjo Daro’ directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.