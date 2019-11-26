Ariana Grande falls down stage while performing,video goes viral : Watch Here

Pop singing sensation Ariana Grande’s performance at Amalie Arena in Tampa went viral after she tumbled down the stage. Fan shared the video in a loop but praised the singer for getting back to the groove in a fraction of seconds.

One of the fans of the singer shared a video of the incident and wrote, “SHE FELL ON BEAT I HAVE TEARS.”She tripped off the stage before losing her footing. She was ultimately saved by a properly-placed backup dancer, who lifted the pop star back onto the stage, reported Fox News.

Ariana too recapitulated the funny moment with a big smile and took to her Twitter account to share the video.