Arya and Pa Ranjith to team up for boxing based film

After making two films with Superstar Rajinikanth, Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith is teaming up with Arya. This is for the first that the actor-director duo is joining hands.

It is reported that the film is boxing base one. Shooting of the film has been planned to commence next month.

It is said to be a story set in North Chennai, a setting that the director had explored quite effectively in his 2014 film ‘Madras’.

Just like Pa Ranjith’s earlier films, this one is also expected to deal with topics like oppression and discrimination that happens in the field of boxing.

More details regarding the project are expected to be revealed in the coming days.