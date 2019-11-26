Ayodhya Verdict: Bollywood actors Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah oppose review petition

Prominent Bollywood actors and social activists Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah has opposed the filing of review petition in the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya Ram temple case. Both the actors also opposed the plea filed by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) saying that by keeping the dispute alive will harm the community.

Not only Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi but around 100 prominent Muslim citizen from the country has opposed the decision by the organizations to file a review petition challenging the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court.

” We share the unhappiness of the Indian Muslim community, constitutional experts and secular organizations over the fact that the highest court in the land has placed faith above law in arriving at its decision. But while agreeing that the court is judicially flawed, we strongly believe that keeping the Ayodhya dispute alive will harm, and not help, Indian Muslims”, the statement said.

On November 17, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Maulana Arshad Madani-led Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind announced that they will be filing a review petition in the apex court against the Ayodhya verdict.

The Supreme Court gave its verdict in Ayodhya case on November 9, giving approval for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed 2.27 acres of the land site in Ayodhya, and ruled that Sunni Waqf Board will get 5 acres of land at an alternative site for building a mosque.

.