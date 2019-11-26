China’s tone changes after election set back, Issues warning on continuing pro-democratic protests

After the landslide victory of the pro-democratic party at the local municipal elections, the Chinese government had changed its tone towards the protests in self-governing Hong Kong province and asserted that the city will always be ruled from Beijing, and issued a warning against further protest violence.

The foreign minister, Wang Yi, warned against “attempts to disrupt Hong Kong”, as a few hundred people took to the streets again in support of protesters holed up in a university that has been under siege by police for over a week. “Any attempts to disrupt Hong Kong or undermine its stability and prosperity will not succeed,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Tokyo.