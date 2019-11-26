DH Latest NewsNEWSInternational

China’s tone changes after election set back, Issues warning on continuing pro-democratic protests

Nov 26, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Less than a minute

After the landslide victory of the pro-democratic party at the local municipal elections, the Chinese government had changed its tone towards the protests in self-governing Hong Kong province and asserted that the city will always be ruled from Beijing, and issued a warning against further protest violence.

The foreign minister, Wang Yi, warned against “attempts to disrupt Hong Kong”, as a few hundred people took to the streets again in support of protesters holed up in a university that has been under siege by police for over a week. “Any attempts to disrupt Hong Kong or undermine its stability and prosperity will not succeed,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Tokyo.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close