Development of indigenous technology critical for maitaining data security of Indian Army

Army Chief Bipin Raut Tuesday affirmed the importance of a very high level of data security for the Indian army.

Speaking at an event, ‘Defcom India 2019 ‘ he said if the privacy of Defense data is leaked no strategy will be effective at the forefront. He asserted the need for developing indigenous technologies to protect Defense data for maintaining privacy.

” For the Army to operate as a single unit development of robust communication equipment is a must. This could be implemented by integrating all available communication networks within the nation. In the internet era, various communication domains and networks may cause severe data infringements. Indigenous technology is the only answer to this menace” , he said

: