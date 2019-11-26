Employees in UAE will get 60% discount in various sectors: Details inside

All Emiratis working in UAE can avail discounts upto 60% on the app ‘Absher’. This was informed by the ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The scheme is open to all Emiratis working in private sector, semi-government and free zone. The scheme include discount on the entire year on retail, health, hotels, entertainment and telecommunication sector.

To register the Emiratis need to fill an application on the website of the ministry. A code then will be sent on the mobile number provided in the application.The users need to write the code in the application to activate their membership. Then the ministry will contact the user to deliver their new ‘Essad card’ by which the user can avail the offers.