Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee has gained against the US dollar in the early hours of trade. As per the trade experts the easing crude oil price and the weakening of US dollar has supported the Indian rupee. The foreign capital inflows and gains in the Indian share market also has supported the Indian rupee’s upward rally.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 71.67 and then it moved to 71.66 showing a rise of 8 paise. The Indian rupee has settled on Monday at 71.74 registering a gain of 3 paise over US dollar.

The Dollar Index which measures the US dollar’s strength against the basket of six currencies has slipped by 0.04% to 98.28.