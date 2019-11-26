Government plans lottery scheme for GST paying customers

Ministry of Finance is planning to come up with a lottery scheme to lure customers to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST).This will be a step to improve compliance and check on tax leakage, a senior Finance Ministry official told ANI.

The lottery scheme plan is to hold daily and monthly lotteries for customers who take a copy of the bill after paying GST for business to consumer transactions, the official said.

The bill will have to be uploaded on a dedicated portal or app which will be made later. The app of the portal will auto-capture phone number, bill number and GST number of the trader through which names of winners will be selected, the official added.Once the consensus at officers level is reached then it will be put before GST Council meeting.Monthly reward through lotteries will be ”high” to lure customers in paying GST. It will also help to mop up GST collections.