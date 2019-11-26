DH Latest NewsNEWSIndia

Grenade attack near Kashmir University in Srinagar, Three injured

Nov 26, 2019, 02:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

A grenade attack outside the Kashmir University campus in Srinagar on Tuesday injured three people.

Police are yet to confirm the nature of the explosion. A mysterious explosion rocked the area outside the university on Tuesday afternoon while police are yet to identify the nature of the blast.

Police said, “A low-intensity blast was reported in the parking area. Three people have been injured while one of them has minor injuries,”.A police investigation is on-going on the blast.

 

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close