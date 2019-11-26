Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam stands tough against protests ,alleges ‘external influence’

Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong reflecting the Chinese govt policy change after the landslide victory of the pro-democratic party in local district elections suggested the administration have little intention of compromise with the city’s protest movement.

Pro-democracy candidates won nearly 90% of seats in district councils across the city, with 3m people – 70% of registered voters – casting a ballot. Hong Kong witnessed a calmful three days as the protestors held back to ensure the poll could go ahead. Chinese govt in response to the polls iterated the standard statement “Hong Kong is an integral part of China” joined with a threat that the violent protests will be handled severely.

Chinese state media largely avoided reporting the results, noting only that polls had closed. However, late on Monday, an editorial from state news agency Xinhua effectively tried to delegitimize the huge democratic mandate Hong Kong has just given the protestors, by blaming “rioters,” supported by “external forces”, for tilting the election.

“The rioters and anti-China Hong Kong politicians reap political benefits through the unfair election process by creating ‘black terror’ and chilling effect,” it said.