Maharashtra Twist: Ajit Pawar resigned? Fadnavis to meet media soon

Nov 26, 2019, 02:38 pm IST
Giving another twist in Maharashtra politics, it is reported by national media that Ajit Pawar has resigned the deputy Chief Minister post of the state. The Congress and NCP leaders has claimed this.

It is also rumoured that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also resign today. Meanwhile Fadnavis will meet the media on today 3.30 pm.

Earlier in the morning the Supreme Court has asked to conduct the floor test on Wednesday.

The apex court has accepted the plea by the alliance and instructed to conduct the floor test by Wednesday. The Supreme Court has also instructed to telecast the the whole proceedings live. The voting on the floor test must be ‘open ballot’. But the Supreme Court declined the demand of the alliance to appoint the pro-term speaker.

The pronouncement was announced by Supreme Court’s three-judge bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Ashok Bhushan.

