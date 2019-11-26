Maharashtra Twist; Supreme Court announced its crucial verdict on government formation

The top court in India has announced the the crucial verdict on the pleas challenged by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance challenging the government formation by the BJP and Ajit Pawar section of NCP.

Supreme Court orders Floor Test in the Maharashtra assembly to be held on November 27 pic.twitter.com/2RTzxAaknh — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

The apex court has accepted the plea by the alliance and instructed to conduct the floor test by Wednesday. The Supreme Court has also instructed to telecast the the whole proceedings live. The voting on the floor test must be ‘open ballot’. But the Supreme Court declined the demand of the alliance to appoint the pro-term speaker.

The pronouncement was announced by Supreme Court’s three-judge bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Ashok Bhushan.