Man throws bike,cries in middle of the road during helmet checking by police : Watch Video

According to reports, a rider was seen driving his bike in the busy Begum Bridge in Meerut, without a helmet. When he was caught, he pleaded and made multiple requests to the police to not issue him a challan. He told the police that he had just lost his job and is under extreme stress. He even clung to the feet of the traffic policeman but to no avail as the police ultimately did issue a challan in his name.

Frustrated, the youth then throws his bike around and then sits on it and starts weeping inconsolably while onlookers and police watch. Some even captured the whole incident on their mobile phones, the video of which has gone viral.