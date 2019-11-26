Oppo launches ColorOS 7 in India : Check out the features

Oppo has today announced the launch of its new custom skin based on Android 10, all-new ColorOS 7 in India today. ColorOS 7 will be rolled out across 20-plus smartphones including the Reno, Find, F, K, and A series models and the regions of China, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Starting from November 26th, users will be able to experience the trial version.

ColorOS 7 comes with several new features including new visual design with increased white space and tweaked UI colours, expansion of live wallpapers, a more comfortable colour system, and new sound effects as well. It also brings improved gaming performance and night mode performance.

Features of the new ColorOS 7

It simplifies the user interface, helping users focus more on their content. Besides full icon customization, Dark Mode provides a superior reading experience in all-day conditions, helping users concentrate more and reducing battery consumption. The ColorOS 7 comes loaded with a new visual design with increased white space and tweaked UI colours that are expected to reduce visual fatigue. The update brings four different icon designs along with new Oppo Sans font with the new UI. The company has also added new Art+ wallpaper to the software to offer a high-quality desktop experience. The UI now comes with a system-wide dark mode that is also available for third-party applications. One can also schedule the dark mode in ColorOS 7.

ColorOS 7 opens up more intuitive interactions. The new weather-adaptive alarm automatically adjusts alarm sounds to weather. In addition to the new Artist Wallpaper Project, users can now enjoy a vibrant range of dynamic wallpapers that change with time or a swipe. These live papers include ones that are dedicated to iconic Indian monuments, not only capturing their stunning beauty but emphasizing ColorOS’ global vision, to be a “window to the world”.

The design helps deliver clearer, crisper touch response sounds and more realistic touch experience. There are also sharp, new animations for charging, weather, and deleting apps. Moreover, ColorOS collaborated with Denmark’s audio design company Epic Sound to upgrade the overall sound system. Inspired by nature, the new sound effects provide a more comfortable listening experience, not just for system controls, but ringtones, notifications and beyond.

Furthermore, the UI adds new Focus mode, which is similar to the Zen Mode present in the OxygenOS. The company says that the UI is smarter and it can automatically switch to drive mode when it is connected to the car Bluetooth. In terms of performance, ColorOS 7 brings some background optimisations. Oppo has also provided a localised feature called DocVault that integrates the government’s DigiLocker service into ColorOS 7 to let you conveniently store your official documents.