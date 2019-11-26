Police denies police protection to activist Trupti desai for Sabarimala visit

Activist Trupti Desai arrived at Nedumbasseri International airport today early morning for her announced Sabarimala visit.

Trupti Desai was denied police protection for her visit to the hill shrine when she, along with five other women visited Ernakulam police commissioner’s office and was convinced about the law and order situation of the state and will return to Mumbai today evening at 6 PM. Police held talks with Sabarimala Karma Samithi volunteers who held protest against the visit of women activists.

Meanwhile another woman activist Bindu Ammini was attacked by a volunteer. A volunteer sprayed pepper on her face and she was admitted to a local hospital for a check-up. The assailant was arrested by the police in a short time. Meanwhile, Devaswam board minister Kadakampally Surendran accused right-wing parties conspiracy is behind Trupthi Desai’s visit and alleged her visit was to create tension on an otherwise peaceful Sabarimala season.