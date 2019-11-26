Priyadarshan to team up with Akshay Kumar for a comedy film: Details inside

Malayalam filmmaker is returning back to Bollywood film industry. The veteran filmmaker who has directed many blockbuster Bollywood films is again teaming up with Akshay Kumar again.

The director-actor duo has given back to back blockbuster films like ‘Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, De Dana Dana and Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. The new film will start rolling next year.

” I am currently writing the film and will start working on it next year around September-October”, said priyadarshan.

” I have done so many films with Akshay Kumar. I have done 47 films with Mohanlal and after him, Akshay become the most comfortable person for mer to work with because he completely trusts me. He doesn’t ask what I am making. He does not want to know what I am doing. He asks me Sir are you excited? and I say Yes and we just start working”, said the director.

Priyadarshan will start the new film with Akshay after finishing his Bollywood comeback film ‘Hungama 2’. His last Bollywood film was ‘Rangrezz’ released in 2013.