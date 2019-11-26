Ranbir Kapoor suffers hand injury,’Brahmastra’ may get delayed

The much-awaited high octane action thriller of Ranbir Kapoor ‘Brahmastra’ may get delayed due to a hand injury suffered by RK. Ranbir Kapoor sprained his hand during a weekend football match and is now using a sling to support his arm.

Following this, the action sequences of the film are said to be postponed. Ranbir Kapoor teams with his real-life love Alia Bhatt in ‘Brahmastra’ which is scheduled to release in 2020. Brahmastra’ which is directed by Ranbir’s best friend, Ayan Mukerji also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan is also reported to make a special appearance in the film which was earlier scheduled to release on Christmas this year but was delayed due to various reasons and will now release in 2020.